Coronavirus: Portsmouth's QA hospital staff 'cannot go on'
Medical staff at Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital say they "cannot go on like this" as the number of Covid-19 patients continues to rise.
More than 450 people - almost half the hospital's total capacity - are being treated for coronavirus.
Those caring for them have described the situation as "upsetting", "draining" and "relentless".
Staff are urging people to stay at home to prevent the hospital becoming completely overwhelmed.
Nurse Marguerite du Toit said: "It's just been heartbreaking, really. Staff are really tired and the patients are just flooding in and [they are] really, really ill."
Doctors say they are seeing an increasing number of people in their 30s and 40s being admitted with the new, more transmissible coronavirus variant.
And following an increase in cases after Christmas, concern is growing over whether mixing at new year will soon result in a further surge of cases.
Anaesthetic consultant Shirag Patel said there was a "significant proportion" of patients who needed "invasive ventilation" which required them to be in intensive care.
ICU consultant Steve Mathieu said: "The pressure's enormous and it's relentless and it's been that way for months.
"What we can't do is be in a situation where that continues to rise and Covid becomes rampant."
Patient Nigel Dawkins, who received lifesaving treatment on Christmas Eve, said: "One minute you're with your family and the next minute you're in hospital and then you are dealing with your own mortality.
"You're sitting here 24-seven thinking, 'Am I going to make it?'"
Nurse Abbie Stewart said: "We are already low on beds, we are struggling and struggling every day.
"That just makes me really frightened to think how can we do one more day, how can we do one more week, like this.
"We are in complete crisis. Please, please help us by staying at home and following the rules.
"We cannot go on like this any more."