Map of Portsmouth Blitz bombings created to mark 80th anniversary
- Published
An interactive map showing the location of bombs dropped on Portsmouth has been created to mark 80 years since the city's biggest air raid.
Bombs wreaked devastation on the city from 10 January 1941 into the early hours of 11 January.
Portsmouth City Council said during the attack 172 people were killed and hundreds more injured.
Eyewitness accounts and log book entries will also be posted on social media to mark the anniversary.
Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "This is a very different anniversary to the kind we have had in previous years.
"We felt it important to reflect and remember a very significant event in the city's history; especially with the current restrictions and ongoing impact of Covid-19."
On Monday a video from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Rob Wood will be streamed. He will recite the message shared by his predecessor in 1941, shortly after the raid.
Following the raid large parts of Portsea, Landport and Southsea were left in ruins.
The Guildhall, six churches, a hospital, three cinemas and most of the Commercial Road, King's Road and Palmerston Road shopping centres were all severely damaged.
The council said residents wanting to explore the sites where the bombs fell were "encouraged to do so safely within current Covid-19 restrictions".