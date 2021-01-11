Thatched cottage in Langrish near Petersfield gutted in fire
A thatched house has been gutted in an overnight fire.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said the blaze broke out in the cottage in Langrish, near Petersfield, Hampshire on Sunday evening.
More than 75 firefighters tackled the fire which destroyed the roof and first floor of the building. No-one was injured.
The fire was caused by sparks from a wood-burning stove igniting the thatched roof.
A HFRS spokesperson said the two-storey property was "well-alight" when crews first arrived shortly before 21:00 GMT.
The two occupants were alerted by a spoke alarm in the attic and got out of the building unharmed.
Crews from as far as Portsmouth, Eastleigh and Winchester used water pumps and foam to extinguish the blaze.
The A272 near Langrish was shut for several hours overnight and temporary traffic lights were put in place in the morning to give emergency services access.
HFRS said fire fighters would remain on the scene to help with the salvage operation while the building's integrity was assessed by a structural engineer.
It repeated a warning to owners of thatched houses to fit smoke alarm in their attics to give an early warning of a fire.