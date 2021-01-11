Man dies in stabbing outside Portsmouth tower block
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Portsmouth.
A 26-year-old man was found outside Pickwick House in Buckland shortly before 12:45 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, aged 23 and from Southsea, remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Police said they believed the incident was "isolated" and there was no wider risk to the public.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
