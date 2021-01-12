BBC News

Tributes paid to father who died in Portsmouth crash

The family of a man who died in a crash in Portsmouth last month say he will be "deeply missed and forever loved".

Benjamin Ringe, 30, died after his Vespa scooter collided with a Mini Cooper car in Copnor Road late on 29 December.

His twin brother described him as the "best twin anyone could ever ask for", while his partner said he was an "amazing dad and a great step-dad".

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Hampshire Constabulary.

