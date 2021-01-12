Covid: Isle of Wight at risk of being 'overwhelmed' by virus
One of the only areas of England with the most relaxed Covid rules a few weeks ago is at risk of being "overwhelmed", a senior doctor said.
The Isle of Wight was placed in tier one after the last major lockdown ended on 3 December, due to low case numbers.
But in the past week it has recorded almost double the national average number of cases per 100,000 people.
Officials have blamed the rise on people ignoring the rules and households mixing over Christmas.
Stephen Parker, St Mary's Hospital's medical director, said he believed the situation would deteriorate over the next two to four weeks before improving.
"I am worried, verging on fearful that we could become overwhelmed in the coming few weeks," added Mr Parker, who has also worked as a consultant surgeon at the hospital.
"The impact of what we're seeing at this moment in time is probably the outcome of people who contracted Covid over the latter part of last year - over the Christmas period - when the lockdown restrictions were not quite so draconian."
The Isle of Wight, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly were originally the only parts of the country to be put into tier one, which allowed hospitality venues to open and people to mix with up to six others.
However, it was moved to tier three from Boxing Day after a rise in cases and then into tier four before the new national lockdown began on 4 January.
In the past seven days, the island has recorded 1,121 cases per 100,000 people compared to England's average of 557 cases per 100,000.
Dave Stewart, the leader of Isle of Wight Council, said there were residents "who still haven't really got the message" about following the rules.
He added: "We were all very proud on the island - we were in tier one and thought we were doing all the things right.
"But the reality of life is - like everywhere else in the country - this new variant of the virus has absolutely swept the island."
