Winchester Crown Court disrupted after defendant's positive Covid test
- Published
Cases at a crown court have been disrupted after a defendant in a murder trial tested positive for Covid-19.
The result, from a previous test on an unknown date, only emerged when he arrived for the start of the trial, Winchester Crown Court was told.
The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, said the court's cells were being deep-cleaned and the man's co-defendants and other contacts should also undergo tests.
The court said it had adjourned all cases involving defendants in custody.
It was later confirmed cases were still being heard for defendants not in custody.
