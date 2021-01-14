BBC News

Southsea rape: Man jailed over alleyway night attack

Published
image copyrightHampshire Constabulary
image captionMuhib Uddin pleaded guilty to the alleyway rape

A 31-year-old man has been jailed after raping a woman in an alleyway at night.

Muhib Uddin attacked the 19-year-old woman, who he did not know, in an alleyway off Clarendon Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, on 29 August last year, police said.

Uddin, of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, was sentenced to six years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of rape.

Hampshire Constabulary said the attack had been "traumatic" for the victim.

The forced added stranger assaults of this nature were rare.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe 19-year-old woman was attacked off Clarendon Road in Southsea

