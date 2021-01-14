Portsmouth stabbing: Man charged with murdering Billy Green
A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Portsmouth.
Billy Green was found outside Pickwick House, a block of flats, in Wingfield Street in Buckland on Monday shortly before 12:45 GMT.
The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis Green, 23, of Tewkesbury Close, Portsmouth, is due to appear before the city's magistrates on Thursday, charged with murder.
In a statement released on Wednesday, his family said: "Billy will always be in our hearts and memories."
His parents said they would remember their son as a "cheeky chappy with an infectious laugh" who will be "loved forever".
