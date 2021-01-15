BBC News

Covid-19: Isle of Wight ferry companies given £6.5m by government

image copyrightWightlink
image captionWightlink's FastCat passenger service remains suspended

Three Isle of Wight ferry operators will share a £6.5m government grant to maintain services through the coronavirus pandemic.

Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel have all seen passenger numbers slump.

A Treasury statement said the funding would support crossings that ensured medical services and essential supplies like food and medicine were maintained.

The ferry operators have been hit by a slump in cross-Solent tourism and commuter traffic over the past year.

The government has already allowed the temporary suspension of competition law so ferry operators can work together to continue to run essential services despite reduced usage during the pandemic.

The companies jointly agreed new limited timetables to maintain "lifeline" services between Portsmouth and Southampton and the Isle of Wight during the first national lockdown in March 2020.

image copyrightRed Funnel Group
image captionRed Funnel announced job losses due to the pandemic

Some services were brought back as lockdown restrictions eased, but operators still reported lower than expected traveller numbers, with Red Funnel announcing 50 job losses in August.

Red Funnel said the funding would be used to maintain its "lifeline service", but added it did not expect the support "will be enough to offset the growing losses" it had suffered since the start of the pandemic.

Wightlink said some of its ferries were carrying fewer than 20 passengers at a time.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Steve Barclay, said it was vital "no community or region is left behind" during the pandemic.

'Vastly reduced income'

"These ferry services are essential to everyday life on the Isle of Wight, and this further package of funding will help ensure residents can continue to access healthcare and essential goods and services," he said.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said it was "disappointing" its FastCat passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde was not included in the support package.

"Although more essential travellers are crossing the Solent at present, compared to the first lockdown in spring 2020, Wightlink continues to make losses during the pandemic and the government support just announced will not change that," he said.

Its Lymington-Yarmouth and Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry routes are currently operating limited services.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, said income from its passenger fares were also "vastly reduced".

"This latest funding will help us maintain our critical community service carrying medical staff, other key workers, essential freight and Royal Mail, while also operating our Island Rescue service for rapid-off island transfer of stretcher patients," he added.

