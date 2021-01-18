E-scooter rider given ban for drink-driving on Isle of Wight
- Published
A woman is thought to be the first person in the UK to be found guilty of drink-driving while using an e-scooter.
Kyah Jordan, 20, was almost three times over the limit when she went through a red light and almost crashed into an unmarked police car, a court heard.
Magistrates heard she had been drinking double shots of rum before riding the e-scooter through Newport on the Isle of Wight in December last year.
She was banned from driving for two years and given a community order.
Magistrates said the e-scooter was classed as a "motor vehicle, the same as a moped, the same as a bus".
The court heard Jordan had been drinking with friends before they decided to pick up a publicly-available e-scooter from a nearby supermarket.
Prosecutor Liz Miller said that at about 22:30 GMT police in an unmarked armed response vehicle noticed Jordan, who had never ridden an e-scooter before, run a red light before "narrowly" missing them.
Police said after the incident the driver of their vehicle "would have been injured without doubt" if there had been a crash.
After chasing the e-scooter on foot, police stopped Jordan and breathalysed her, which revealed she had 97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.
Henry Farley, defending, said Jordan could not have posed a danger to anyone because she was travelling slowly on the scooter, which was limited to 12.5mph.
He said she "didn't recall" a near-miss but said she admitted she had been "naive" to use the vehicle.
As well as a driving ban, Jordan was handed a community order of 12 months and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.
The Beryl e-scooter scheme was introduced on the island in December ahead of a 12-month trial. Twenty-five of the vehicles were initially available with plans to add a further 125.
Residents wishing to use the scooters download an app, input their driving licence details and set off.