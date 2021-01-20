Southampton to get first park-and-ride next year
Plans for the first of potentially several park-and-rides in Southampton have been approved by councillors.
The facility at the Bargain Farm site in Nursling - due to open in summer 2022 - were backed on Tuesday night.
The service will link the west of Southampton to the city centre and operate on weekends, with NHS staff able to access the service on weekdays.
Councillor Steve Leggett said the plans formed a "key part" of the city's long-term transport strategy.
The decision comes as University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust is set to build a new campus and 1,000-space car park at the site.
City bosses are seeking to sign an agreement with the hospital trust which will allow Southampton City Council to use the park-and-ride on weekends, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cabinet member Mr Leggett said over the next few years a network of park-and-rides would "give residents options for viable transport alternatives to get into the city".
The route of the service will begin from the M271 at junction one and go via the A33 Redbridge Road and Mountbatten Way to Southampton Central Station, before terminating at Portland Terrace.
Work on the multi-storey car park is expected to start soon and the service could open to the public in summer 2022.