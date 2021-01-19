Portsmouth youths smash window of bus carrying hospital staff
- Published
Youths throwing rocks have smashed the window of a bus carrying hospital workers causing a nurse to suffer a panic attack, a bus operator has said.
The park-and-ride service for NHS staff was targeted in James Callaghan Drive, Portsmouth, at 16:30 GMT on Friday, First Solent added.
None of the Queen Alexandra Hospital workers were seriously hurt, the company said.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has declined to comment.
First Solent managing director Marc Reddy said the workers were returning to their cars after completing "long frontline shifts".
He said: "I am sad to confirm that on Friday afternoon a dedicated NHS hospital service, carrying seven hospital staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital back to their cars, was attacked on James Callaghan Drive by youths throwing rocks.
"One passenger, a nurse, suffered a panic attack after the window next to where she was sitting shattered."
In a separate incident in December, a hospital bus came off the same road slightly injuring two NHS staff, the Portsmouth News reported.
Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for comment on Friday's incident.