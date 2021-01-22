BBC News

Cross-channel electricity link to begin full flow

Published
image copyrightNational Grid
image captionThe IFA2 interconnector has the capacity to power a million homes, National Grid said

An undersea electricity connection between England and France is due to become fully operational.

The IFA2 interconnector between Hampshire and Normandy is expected to flow at full capacity from 11:00 GMT, National Grid said.

The link will deliver 1.2% of Britain's electricity needs, the firm added.

The 1GW connection is a £700m shared investment with French power firm RTE and the UK's fourth power exchange with continental Europe.

image copyrightNational Grid
image captionThe undersea link involved laying 149 miles (240km) of cables

Jon Butterworth, managing director of National Grid Ventures, said the two-way interconnector would typically import cheaper nuclear and renewable electricity from France at first.

He said: "IFA2 is the latest feat of world-class engineering helping to transform and decarbonise the electricity systems of Britain and its European neighbours."

The link has the potential to reduce wholesale electricity prices in Great Britain by 2%, National Grid previously said.

The 149-mile (240km) connection runs from Tourbe, Normandy, to a converter station at Solent Airport and a national grid connection at Chilling, Hampshire.

The UK currently has five active interconnectors, including continental links to Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Another 10 are planned, potentially bringing capacity to almost 18GW by 2023, according to Ofgem - the government regulator for gas and electricity.

Existing and future UK interconnectors

image copyrightGetty Images
  • IFA (England - France): Opened in 1986 (2GW capacity)
  • Moyle (Northern Ireland - Scotland): 2001 (0.5GW)
  • BritNed (England - Netherlands): 2011 (1GW)
  • EWIC (Wales - Ireland): 2012 (0.5GW)
  • Nemo (England - Belgium): 2019 (1GW)
  • IFA2 (England - France): 2020 (1GW)

Related Topics

  • National Grid
  • Fareham
  • Lee-on-the-Solent
  • Renewable energy
  • Warsash
  • Energy industry

More on this story

  • Cross-channel electricity link goes live in tests

    Published
    15 October 2020

  • France-UK undersea cable plans 'to go ahead'

    Published
    15 August 2017

  • Fareham Borough Council approves UK-France power plans

    Published
    23 January 2017

  • Plea to call in UK-France electricity link plans

    Published
    9 June 2016

  • Plans for French electricity interconnector IFA2 in Fareham released

    Published
    14 November 2015

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.