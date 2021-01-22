Cross-channel electricity link to begin full flow
- Published
An undersea electricity connection between England and France is due to become fully operational.
The IFA2 interconnector between Hampshire and Normandy is expected to flow at full capacity from 11:00 GMT, National Grid said.
The link will deliver 1.2% of Britain's electricity needs, the firm added.
The 1GW connection is a £700m shared investment with French power firm RTE and the UK's fourth power exchange with continental Europe.
Jon Butterworth, managing director of National Grid Ventures, said the two-way interconnector would typically import cheaper nuclear and renewable electricity from France at first.
He said: "IFA2 is the latest feat of world-class engineering helping to transform and decarbonise the electricity systems of Britain and its European neighbours."
The link has the potential to reduce wholesale electricity prices in Great Britain by 2%, National Grid previously said.
The 149-mile (240km) connection runs from Tourbe, Normandy, to a converter station at Solent Airport and a national grid connection at Chilling, Hampshire.
The UK currently has five active interconnectors, including continental links to Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
Another 10 are planned, potentially bringing capacity to almost 18GW by 2023, according to Ofgem - the government regulator for gas and electricity.
Existing and future UK interconnectors
- IFA (England - France): Opened in 1986 (2GW capacity)
- Moyle (Northern Ireland - Scotland): 2001 (0.5GW)
- BritNed (England - Netherlands): 2011 (1GW)
- EWIC (Wales - Ireland): 2012 (0.5GW)
- Nemo (England - Belgium): 2019 (1GW)
- IFA2 (England - France): 2020 (1GW)