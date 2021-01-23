Southampton 'cannabis factory' discovered after house fire
A "cannabis factory" has been found in a derelict house following a fire.
Three fire crews were called to the property in Winchester Road, Southampton, at 18:25 GMT on Friday.
They spent five hours tackling the fire, which started in a "unit under the stairs" and spread to the first floor, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police said the factory involved several rooms, although the number of cannabis plants was not yet known.
