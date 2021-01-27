Gurinderjit Rai trial: 'Drugs supplier was owed £115,000'
A drugs supplier was owed more than £115,000 by a dealer shortly before he was shot dead, a court has heard.
The body of Gurinderjit Rai, 41, was found in a parked car in a rural lay-by at Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Aston Hannis, who was previously described as a dealer of cocaine and cannabis to the Winchester area, denies his murder along with three others.
Winchester Crown Court heard text messages between dealers showed a "crescendo building".
The court was read text messages from Mr Rai, known as "G", in which he told Mr Hannis he had a debt of more than £115,380 and asked "how much of that you got coming in?"
Prosecutor Andrew Langdon QC said text messages in the weeks before the shooting showed a "crescendo building" among the dealers.
Mr Langdon read other phone text messages in which Mr Hannis told an associate "stressful ain't the word".
"I have nothing and trying to hold it together," one message said.
CCTV footage from Corhampton Golf Club showed Mr Rai driving past for a "rendezvous" on the night of 12 July, Mr Langdon said.
The court previously heard two shots were fired from a Mercedes saloon car containing Mr Hannis and Charlie Statham, 30.
Mr Langdon referred to "aftermath talk" the next day when the group discussed not being able to sleep.
He also showed jurors texts, in which Mr Hannis discussed a police Facebook post announcing news of Mr Rai's death.
Jurors were also shown phone location details, which showed Mr Hannis taking delivery of the Mercedes from two associates.
Mr Hannis, 29, of Eastleigh, Mr Barlow, from Horley, along with Mr Statham and Mr White, both from Winchester, all deny murder.
Phillip Hodan, 43, from Owslebury, denies participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
The trial continues.