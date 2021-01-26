Southsea Debenhams site set to be turned into 134 flats
- Published
Plans to develop a former Debenhams department store into 134 flats have been approved subject to conditions.
The site on Palmerston Road in Southsea, Portsmouth, will also contain 2,260 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor.
Members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee voted in favour of the plans on Tuesday afternoon.
The developers were told the approval was subject to it providing affordable housing.
Ninety-eight of the flats will be built in the upper floors of the building and a two-storey extension.
The existing building's rear storage units will be demolished to allow space for the other 36 flats.
The development will include 105 car parking spaces and 246 cycle storage spaces.
A previous version of the plans was recommended for refusal in December but they have since been altered and scaled back.
A council report recommending the plans said: "The site is in a sustainable location and the development would bring a vacant building and underutilised site back to use, which would assist in vital physical and economic regeneration for Southsea town centre."
Councillors agreed to grant planning permission on this occasion on the condition that the developer, National Regional Property Group, entered into a contract known as a section 106 agreement.
This requires the developer to secure provision for affordable housing within three months, as well as mitigate against any impact on the environment and recreation in the area.
The councillors also voted to delegate authority to the council's assistant director of planning and economic growth to add and amend further conditions where necessary.