Covid rules: Southampton bar loses licence for 'blatant breach'
- Published
A bar and restaurant has lost its licence after "a clear and blatant breach of coronavirus rules".
It comes after police found 15 people drinking at Ceno in Southampton during the November lockdown.
Officers handed licence holder James Darby a £1,000 fine after discovering the illegal gathering.
Southampton City Council heard the situation escalated when Mr Darby refused to accept the fine and ruled to revoke the bar's licence.
In a licensing hearing, the committee heard PC Lee Scott found a group of people "surrounded by drinks" at the venue in Highfield Lane during the second national lockdown on 27 November.
'Anonymous complaints'
PC Scott explained Mr Darby had refused to turn the lights on, but he could see "nobody was wearing face masks and there was no consideration to being socially distant".
Malcolm Gibney, representing Mr Darby, said the group was made up of Ceno Bar investors and staff who gathered that night with "the hope and expectation" that they "would continue to have employment".
He also said the group had been carrying out a "deep-clean of the restaurant and kitchen" and the business had an "unblemished record".
PC Scott said officers had visited the restaurant a number of times because of anonymous complaints, but except for the evening in question the force had found "nothing untoward".
Mr Darby refused a police request to hand over CCTV footage, which PC Scott said "speaks volumes to this matter".
"There's no camera in the premises that would have shown the bar area," Mr Gibney responded.
In a statement, the licensing committee said: "Whilst the sub-committee considered the reasons given for people to be on the premises at the time, there was no acceptable reason for drinking to be taking place."
Mr Darby has 21 days to appeal the decision.