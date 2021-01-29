BBC News

Covid: Winchester mother fined after son breaches rules twice

image captionPolice discovered the boy with cannabis in Woolford Close on Wednesday

A mother has been fined £200 after her 14-year-old son was caught by police hanging out with his friends for the second night in a row.

The 52-year-old, from Winchester, was penalised because the teenager breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Police discovered the boy with cannabis in his possession in Woolford Close at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

His parents had already been warned by officers the night before, when he was seen outside with a group of friends.

The woman will now have to pay the fixed penalty notice or go to court, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A spokeswoman said: "This comes after patrolling officers stopped three boys [and] after a search, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were found in possession of cannabis.

"The 14-year-old had been dealt with the night previously for a public order offence and his parents were warned about Covid-19 breaches."

