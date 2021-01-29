Covid: Winchester mother fined after son breaches rules twice
- Published
A mother has been fined £200 after her 14-year-old son was caught by police hanging out with his friends for the second night in a row.
The 52-year-old, from Winchester, was penalised because the teenager breached Covid-19 restrictions.
Police discovered the boy with cannabis in his possession in Woolford Close at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
His parents had already been warned by officers the night before, when he was seen outside with a group of friends.
The woman will now have to pay the fixed penalty notice or go to court, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A spokeswoman said: "This comes after patrolling officers stopped three boys [and] after a search, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were found in possession of cannabis.
"The 14-year-old had been dealt with the night previously for a public order offence and his parents were warned about Covid-19 breaches."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health