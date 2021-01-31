Portsmouth revellers fined £800 after 'large' house party
Nineteen people have each been fined £800 following a party in Portsmouth.
Hampshire Police said the "large social gathering" took place at an Airbnb in St Chad's Avenue, Portsmouth, on Saturday evening.
The men and women receiving fixed penalties were aged from their late teens to their 20s.
Two men, 27, from Portsmouth, were arrested - one on suspicion of criminal damage and one for an alleged assault on an emergency worker.
They both remain in custody.
Ch Insp Rob Mitchell called the party, which officers broke up at about 20:20 GMT, as a "blatant breach of the health protection regulations that are in force to keep people safe during the pandemic".
He added: "The people attending this party were putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus.
"It's actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS."
Earlier in January Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the minimum fine relating to parties of 15 people or more would be £800.
It doubles with each repeat offence up to a maximum of £6,400.
A third man, 24, from Portsmouth, was arrested at the scene of the party on suspicion of affray and using threatening words or behaviour.
He was later released from custody with no further action, although he will still be fined.
