Covid: Portsmouth university students face expulsion for halls party
- Published
Twenty-five students caught having a party in breach of Covid lockdown rules have been told they face being expelled from their university.
Hampshire police said loud music was heard coming from a room in Catherine House on Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, at about 02:50 GMT on Friday.
Officers were sent to the halls and found that a party was in progress.
Prof Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said the behaviour "will not be tolerated".
"These students who have broken the law, and put themselves and others in danger, must now face the consequences of their irresponsible actions," he said.
"Their actions undermine the positive actions of the majority of students who are, for their own and others' health and safety, abiding by the very clear rules.
"In addition to fines issued by the police, they now face the prospect of permanent exclusion from the university."
New £800 fines
Insp Marcus Kennedy, of Hampshire police, said the "vast majority" of the city's university students had been following the rules and he was "disappointed" in this group's behaviour.
"The people attending this party were putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus," he said.
"It's actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS."
The £200 fixed penalty notices were given hours before new rules came into force allowing officers to impose £800 fines to those attending parties with more than 15 people.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?