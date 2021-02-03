Covid: Isle of Wight residents face booking problems
- Published
Residents have criticised the booking system for Covid-19 vaccinations on the Isle of Wight after reporting problems.
Some people said they were being directed to get their jabs on the mainland, despite there being a mass vaccination centre in Newport.
Those eligible are invited to use the national booking system to book their appointments online or call 119.
An NHS spokesperson said residents should continue to check the booking system regularly.
To be able to attend a vaccination centre, residents will need to receive a letter from The National Booking Service.
'I'm stuck'
They will then be able to book an appointment at a vaccination centre or community pharmacy.
But David Crook, 73, said despite making several attempts every day online he was only able to get an appointment on the mainland but not one in Newport, near his home in Rookley. He said he was also unable to get a Newport appointment by calling 119.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "I'm stuck, I keep trying. I tried again this morning; still nothing. There's nothing that I can appear to be able to do.
"I've tried their helpline which is 119, and I've tried six to seven times every single day now for a week.
"I think it's a software problem with whoever writes it for the NHS."
He added: "I know other people who've had the exact same difficulty."
An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS is working hard to vaccinate the top four priority groups, including health and social care workers, by mid-February.
"Isle of Wight residents unable to book an appointment on the island, may be offered an appointment on the mainland as an alternative but people should continue to check the booking system regularly as more slots on the Isle of Wight will become available."
