Runaway emu rescued from busy A32 in Hampshire
A runaway emu has been captured after being reported on the loose on a main road in Hampshire.
Hampshire police warned drivers to slow down after the bird was spotted on the A32, near Wickham, shortly before 10:00 GMT.
Staff at a nearby motorbike showroom helped rescue it when it was seen "helplessly walking down the middle of the road".
Police said the owner has not been located and urged them to come forward.
Andrew Lee said he "didn't believe my own eyes" when he saw the bird walking down the road outside the Destination Triumph showroom where he works.
"There was a convoy of vehicles behind and we knew what the A32 can do so if we didn't get hold of it, it wouldn't end well."
He said he managed to shepherd the bird, which stood at about 5ft (1.5m) high, into a nearby pub car park and kept it warm and dry until police and a vet arrived.
"As soon as I saw it marching helplessly down the middle of the road, I knew I had to get it. I just tried to stop it pecking my face or kicking me but I think it knew we were trying to help."
The bird was sedated and taken to Birdworld in Farnham, Surrey.
Curator Duncan Bolton said it was a "mature bird" and possibly a female.
"It has obviously been a pet and is very tame and friendly. It is doing well, recovering from the sedation and is responding to the other emus in the park," he said.
He said the park, which is currently closed because of lockdown restrictions, would keep the bird until its owner comes forward.