Woman, 20, dies after two-car A32 crash in Droxford
A woman has died following a two-car crash in Hampshire.
The 20-year-old was a passenger in a grey BMW that collided with a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A32 in Droxford around 20:00 GMT on Thursday evening.
She was taken to hospital when she was later pronounced dead. Her family has been informed and is being support by specialist officers, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
