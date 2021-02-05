Rubber ducks dumped in New Forest pond
Dozens of plastic ducks dumped in a pond at a national park took hours to clear and could have proved fatal to wildlife, Forestry England has warned.
The children's bath toys were found floating in Setley Pond in the New Forest, Hampshire, on Thursday.
Forestry England said litter left by "thoughtless people" had previously been swallowed by ponies and other animals and resulted in death.
The organisation urged visitors to take responsibility for their litter.
Photographs of the clean-up operation were posted on the New Forest's Instagram page and showed rangers wading into the water.
A Forestry England spokeswoman said its staff could have been working on "much more important tasks".
She added: "Leaving plastic waste like this sadly reflects the lack of respect some have for the special landscape of the New Forest.
"Plastic and litter can be extremely hazardous to wildlife."