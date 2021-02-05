BBC News

Rubber ducks dumped in New Forest pond

media captionThe rubber ducks, made of plastic, were fished out of Setley Pond by New Forest rangers

Dozens of plastic ducks dumped in a pond at a national park took hours to clear and could have proved fatal to wildlife, Forestry England has warned.

The children's bath toys were found floating in Setley Pond in the New Forest, Hampshire, on Thursday.

Forestry England said litter left by "thoughtless people" had previously been swallowed by ponies and other animals and resulted in death.

The organisation urged visitors to take responsibility for their litter.

image captionForestry England said its rangers spent a "great deal of time" cleaning up the plastic toys

Photographs of the clean-up operation were posted on the New Forest's Instagram page and showed rangers wading into the water.

A Forestry England spokeswoman said its staff could have been working on "much more important tasks".

She added: "Leaving plastic waste like this sadly reflects the lack of respect some have for the special landscape of the New Forest.

"Plastic and litter can be extremely hazardous to wildlife."

image captionDozens of them were found floating in the pond

