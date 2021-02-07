Arrest after attempted abduction of girl in Basingstoke
A man has been arrested after an attempted abduction of a two-year-old girl near a Hampshire park.
The girl's mother had been pushing her in a pram when they were approached by an unknown man near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke on Thursday.
Dorset Police said the man made conversation before trying to take the girl out of the pram.
The 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to take a child and remains in custody.
