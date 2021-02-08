Basingstoke attempted child abduction: Man, 51, charged
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a two-year-old girl near a park.
The incident happened close to Eastrop Park in Basingstoke, Hampshire, at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday.
Hampshire police said a 51-year-old man from Basingstoke, who had been arrested on suspicion of abducting the child, has now been charged.
The man was due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Monday morning and remains in custody.
