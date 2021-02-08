Covid: Firefighters deployed in Southampton intensive care unit
- Published
Firefighters have been deployed to work alongside medics in a Southampton intensive care unit (ICU).
The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service volunteers have been trained to help turn patients suffering from Covid-19 to relieve pressure on their lungs.
They include urban search and rescue specialists experienced in dealing with situations like earthquake aftermaths.
University Hospital Southampton (UHS) said it would "ease the pressure" on already stretched ICU medics.
Five members of the urban search and rescue team initially began working in the ICU at the end of last month, with more volunteers now trained up.
Station manager Alex Rhodes said they had all previously worked in "traumatic situations".
He said: "We are used to working under sustained pressure for long periods of time, in some of the most challenging environments, and that is why I knew our teams would be able to adapt quickly to life in the ICU."
David French, interim chief executive officer at UHS, said: "Extra staff on the ground who are able to assist in looking after our most vulnerable Covid patients will help ease the pressure on our already stretched ICU teams.
"We have always worked closely with our emergency service partners who are highly skilled, used to working under pressure in challenging situations and whose skills are easily transferable to the complex working of an ICU department."
Fire service personnel have already taken on health tasks during the pandemic, including driving ambulances, administering vaccines, and acting as co-responders in medical emergencies.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.