Solent search sparked after 'missing' Wightlink passenger reported
- Published
A full-scale air and sea search was launched after a woman was feared to have disappeared overboard from a cross-Solent ferry.
The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon after reports the 30-year-old had not disembarked from the Wightlink ferry at Portsmouth.
Lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter and shore teams were all mobilised.
Hampshire police said the search was ended when it was established she had left the ferry and had been located.
Cowes RNLI said there had been an "extensive search ... in challenging wintry conditions".
'Gotten off ferry'
"The choppy sea was whipped up by a strong and bitterly cold easterly wind," a spokesman said.
He said the search was mounted at 13:30 GMT after reports the the woman had bought a ticket for the Wightlink crossing at Fishbourne, but had not disembarked at Portsmouth.
A Hampshire police spokesman said it had "received a legitimate missing person report".
"Enquiries were conducted at the ferry terminal in Fishbourne and it was established the woman had gotten off a ferry in Portsmouth. She has since been located."
A Wightlink spokeswoman said: "We count passengers (both on foot and in vehicle) when they embark the vessel."
Ryde and Gosport independent lifeboats, Portsmouth lifeboat and the Lee-on-the-Solent coastguard helicopter were also involved in the search.
Coastguard teams from Bembridge, Ventnor and Portsmouth were tasked to investigate the shorelines. The search was called off shortly before 16:00.