Basingstoke family 'heartbroken' over son's crash death
- Published
The family of a man who died in a crash between a car and a van have said they are "heartbroken" by his death.
Andrew Shanahan, from Basingstoke, was driving a Volkswagen Scirocco when it collided with a Volkswagen Luton van on the A303 near Shipton Bellinger at about 07:33 GMT last Thursday.
He died at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said.
His family said Mr Shanahan, 29, had "great character" and a "terrific sense of humour".
"Andrew was a loving son and brother who was making plans for the future with his dear girlfriend," they added in a statement.
The force said it was continuing to investigate the "exact circumstances" of the crash and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.