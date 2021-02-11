Southampton bus attacks rise 'a major issue'
- Published
A rise in catapult and brick attacks on passing buses is becoming a "major issue" in parts of Southampton, bus firms have said.
About 60 attacks have been recorded in areas including Millbrook, Redbridge and Coxford in the past six months.
City Red temporarily withdrew bus services from the Millbrook estate following the latest attack on Wednesday.
A meeting has been arranged between bus firms, the police and the city council.
Bluestar buses said the vandalism had recently "increased in both rate and seriousness".
In a statement, it said: "We have been targeted by gangs of youths shooting at our buses with high-powered catapults, or just throwing bricks.
"These issues are not restricted to hours of darkness... It is becoming a major issue."
The firm said one of its buses had a brick thrown through its window at 14:25 GMT on Wednesday.
'Valuable service'
On the same day, a City Red bus also had its back window smashed in Kendal Avenue.
The firm withdrew services for the remainder of the evening, while Bluestar said diverting buses was "becoming very close to the only course of action left open to us".
Southampton city councillor Lee Whitbread posted on Facebook: "As a resident in Kendal Avenue myself I know all too well how valuable our bus service is and it's disappointing that this incident has once again resulted in services being withdrawn."
He said a meeting would take place next week to discuss the attacks.
Hampshire Constabulary has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.