Covid: Police 'furious' for not being given vaccine priority
A police federation has claimed officers are "furious" with the government for "failing" to prioritise them for Covid vaccinations.
Zoe Wakefield, chair of the Hampshire Police Federation, said her colleagues were "being spat at, bitten and contracting the virus" on the job.
She said officers need the jab "so they can continue to protect the public".
The government praised the "tireless efforts" of police but said vulnerable groups would be vaccinated first.
The first phase of vaccinations aims to offer jabs to people aged over 50, care workers, the clinically extremely vulnerable and those with underlying health conditions.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said police officers should be considered by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the second phase.
However, Ms Wakefield said the government was "blatantly ignoring" the need for police to receive jabs and released an officer's "emotional" letter addressed to the prime minister and health secretary.
'Not important enough'
She added: "Police officers are, quite rightly, furious at the government for failing to prioritise them in the vaccination schedule."
The officer's letter, written anonymously, said he lives with his asthmatic mother and questioned why she should be put at risk because of his job.
He said he had been coughed at while on duty and was "offended" by the way the government had treated officers during the pandemic.
"The notion that we as police officers are not important enough to receive vaccination in some sort of priority is preposterous," he added.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are following advice from the independent JCVI to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in cohorts 1-4 first.
"They advised the immediate priority should be to prevent deaths and protect health and care staff, with old age deemed the single biggest factor determining mortality."
