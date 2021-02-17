Covid: Surge testing begins in Hampshire and Southampton
- Published
Surge testing has begun in a Hampshire village after the discovery of a South African variant of Covid-19 case.
Around 2,000 households in Bramley, near Basingstoke, will receive home test kits.
Additional tests are due to be carried out in Southampton from Thursday after a single case of the variant was found in the SO15 5 postcode area.
Doorstep kits will be delivered and a mobile unit will be set up in the car park of the local bowling club.
Southampton City Council is asking everyone aged 16 or over living in the area to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), even if they are not showing symptoms.
The PCR test involves taking a swab of the throat and nose.
'No cause for alarm'
Surge testing - or mass testing - is already taking place in other parts of England to help stop the spread of new, more infectious strains of Covid-19.
Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for NHS Test and Trace, said the new variant first detected in South Africa has been identified in a number of areas across the country.
She added that a "small proportion" of these cases have no link to international travel "suggesting that there are some cases in the community".
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Dr Hopkins said: "In response to this, we are ramping up testing in targeted areas, so we can gather more information and effectively monitor any further community transmission."
In Southampton, contact tracing of the individual concerned has taken place, said Dr Debbie Chase, Director of Public Health at Southampton City Council.
She said: "I would like to reassure people that there is no cause for alarm. However, it is important that people aged 16 or over in the identified area take a Covid-19 test as directed."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.