Southampton man guilty of murdering ex-partner in stab attack
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his former partner after seeing her on a date with another man.
Cristina Ortiz-Lozano, 28, was stabbed 23 times at her home in Spear Road, Southampton, on 21 September 2019.
Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 30, of King George's Avenue, followed the pair to the address before attacking her, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Ourzat, who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, is due to be sentenced on 17 March.
Ourzat monitored Ms Ortiz-Lozano for half an hour as she met her date at a pub in London Road, prosecutors said.
The pair left the venue when they spotted him watching them, the court was told.
The jury was shown CCTV images of the defendant following them as they walked one mile to Ms Ortiz-Lozano's home.
Ourzat entered the property and attacked her, sustaining injuries himself for which he was treated in hospital, police said.
He subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but was found guilty of murder after a two-week trial.
In a previous statement, Ms Ortiz-Lozano's family said: "We will never forget your vitality, your happiness or your determination to achieve your goals.
"The word 'impossible' was not in your vocabulary. We will always love you and miss you."