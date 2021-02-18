Southampton bus attackers targeted by police and council
- Published
Measures to stamp out a spate of catapult and brick attacks on buses have been discussed at a meeting of police, bus firms and councillors.
About 60 attacks in six months were reported by bus firms in Southampton.
Two boys, aged 12 and 14, have been referred to youth services after being found with catapults, police said.
Extra police patrols will continue and vegetation which offenders may be using as cover could be removed, Wednesday's meeting was told.
Bus operator Bluestar previously said attacks involving "gangs of youths... with high-powered catapults" were becoming a "major issue" in the city.
Another firm, City Red, temporarily withdrew services from the Millbrook estate after a bus window was smashed on 10 February.
Police said the attacks, mainly in the Redbridge, Millbrook and Coxford areas, had "put passengers' and drivers' lives at risk".
Insp Sarah Nicholson said: "Objects such as catapults, ball bearings and stones are being thrown at buses, causing windows to smash whilst on route."
Police said "increased patrols" would continue on the estates, where officers on foot, on bicycles and in patrol cars have been escorting buses at night.
Hampshire Constabulary has linked the attacks to an incident on 1 February where an object was thrown from a bridge, damaging a bus travelling on the M271.
Southampton city councillor Lee Whitbread said bus services had been cancelled several times following attacks, inconveniencing key workers.
He said: "The council has agreed to look at my request to cut back vegetation in areas where these individuals are believed to be hiding... along with with looking at the possibility of additional CCTV."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.