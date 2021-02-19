Drugs supplier murder trial: Victim had 'numerous enemies'
- Published
The victim of a fatal shooting had "enemies" in the drugs world, one of those accused of his murder has told a court
Gurinderjit Rai, 41, was found shot dead in a parked car in a rural lay-by at Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Aston Hannis along with three others, denies his murder.
Mr Hannis told Winchester Crown Court a Liverpudlian drug gang was "pressurising" Mr Rai for "hundreds of thousands of pounds".
Giving evidence Mr Hannis said he had started dealing cannabis aged 16 or 17. He said later began dealing cocaine and became "quite a big supplier to sort out people lower down the line".
He told the court Mr Rai had been his supplier for two years.
"From what he told me, he could get drugs off gangs across the country and overseas." he told the court.
"He told me himself he had enemies", he said.
"There were numerous gangs he owed money to. They were on to him - they were pressurising him for money," he told jurors.
Mr Hannis said falling out with such gangs would have "serious consequences - violence or even death."
He said he had "no reason whatsoever" to want Mr Rai dead.
The court previously heard Mr Rai was owed more than £115,000 by Mr Hannis.
Asked about the financial debt, Mr Hannis told the jury Mr Rai "knew he would always get paid"
He said his death would "make things a lot worse" as the debt would pass to gangs who had supplied Mr Rai.
Mr Hannis told the court he had replied "no comment" to police questioning when he was arrested in connection with Mr Rai's murder, as he feared he would "get shot" if he mentioned the names of Mr Rai's suppliers.
CCTV footage from Corhampton Golf Club showed Mr Rai driving past for a "rendezvous" on the night of 12 July 2019.
Prosecutors previously said Mr Hannis and Mr Stratham "carried out the execution", with Corin Barlow supplying the shotgun and Paul White driving to meet them after the Mercedes saloon car they were driving was disposed of.
Mr Hannis, of Eastleigh; Mr Barlow, 41, from Horley and Mr Statham and Mr White, 27, both from Winchester, all deny murder.
Phillip Hodan, 43, from Owslebury, denies participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
The trial continues.
