Isle of Wight fire crews tackle Sandown Pier shop fire
Firefighters have tackled a fire on Sandown Pier on the Isle of Wight.
The fire broke out in a shop at the entrance to the seaside attraction at about 04:00 GMT.
The Esplanade near the pier was closed with a coastguard rescue team brought in to patrol the beach and keep people away from the pier.
Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 06:00 GMT. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Posting on Facebook, the pier's operators thanked "the fast response and actions of the Isle of Wight fire & Rescue Service - very happy given the circumstances to say that no one was hurt".
Fire crews from Sandown, Ryde and Shanklin attended the scene.
