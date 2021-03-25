'Freshwater Five': Pair's drug smuggling convictions upheld
Two men, jailed for smuggling cocaine worth £53m into the UK, have had their convictions upheld by the Court of Appeal.
Jonathan Beere, 51, and Daniel Payne, 46, from the Isle Wight were jailed in 2011 for 24 and 18 years respectively.
They are part of the so-called Freshwater Five who have always maintained their innocence.
Appeal judges rejected new evidence, which their lawyers claimed undermined the result of their trial.
Payne, who has already been released on on licence, and three co-defendants - Jamie Green, Scott Birtwistle and Zoran Dresic - were said to have collected the drugs from the English Channel in a fishing boat, the Galwad-Y-Mor, in May 2010.
Beere was alleged to have acted as a liaison between Green, the skipper of the Galwad who was also jailed for 24 years, and those organising the smuggling.
At their trial in 2011, Kingston Crown Court heard the Galwad crossed the path of the Oriane, a container ship sailing from Brazil, and then slowed down to collect the cocaine.
The Court of Appeal heard in February that new radar evidence showed "the Galwad never crossed behind the Oriane", meaning it was "simply impossible" for them to have collected the drugs.
In the court's ruling, Sir Julian Flaux - sitting with Mr Justice Andrew Baker and Mr Justice Calver - said there had been a "compelling prosecution case of conspiracy to import cocaine".
"The grounds of appeal do not begin individually or collectively to cast doubt on the safety of these applicants' convictions," the judgement said.
"The applications for leave to appeal conviction are accordingly refused, as are the applications for an extension of time and to adduce fresh evidence."
