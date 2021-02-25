Southampton stabbing: Teen detained over 'mistaken identity' attack
A 14-year-old boy who stabbed a man in the neck and stomach after mistaking him for someone else has been sentenced to four years in youth custody.
Paul Mason was at home in Barnfield Road, Southampton, on 27 October when a brick was thrown through his window.
Mr Mason, 56, was attacked when he went outside to see what was going on.
The boy had previously pleaded guilty at Southampton Youth Court to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed weapon.
A jury was unable to reach a verdict on an attempted murder charge following a trial.
Police said the boy, who cannot be named because of his age, armed himself with a blade to seek revenge following a dispute over a social media post.
However, he had targeted the wrong address and ended up stabbing Mr Mason, with whom he had no connection.
Mr Mason was indoors with his wife when a brick and slab of concrete came through a window.
He went outside to find two boys who he confronted, before being stabbed.
In a statement released through Hampshire police, Mr Mason said he had been enduring a "slow recovery" after initially being placed in an induced coma and undergoing surgery.
He said he was told the wound to his neck was "millimetres from hitting the artery".
'Serious injuries'
"I am not looking for vengeance," he said. "I do not want to ruin his future. I just want some justice for what happened that night."
Supt Kelly Whiting, of Hampshire police, said: "This is a tragic case for all concerned.
"Not only has a man been left with serious injuries but a child has lost his liberty at such an influential time of their life."
The other boy, also aged 14, was sentenced on 30 November to a 12-month referral order after pleading guilty at Southampton Youth Court to possession of an offensive weapon.
