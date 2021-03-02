Mother and son rescued from tidal mud near Havant
A mother and her young son had to be rescued after getting stuck in tidal mud near a coastal park.
The pair became trapped up to their knees near Havant, Hampshire, shortly after 14:00 GMT on Monday.
Crews from three stations were called to Harts Farm Way, near Broadmarsh Coastal Park, where the woman and child were trapped about 30ft (10m) from the shore.
The firefighters used inflatable walkways to reach them.
