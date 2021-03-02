Covid: Isle of Wight Festival pushed back another three months
- Published
The Isle of Wight Festival will go ahead in September, its organisers have said.
Lionel Richie, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran were due to appear at the 2020 event at Seaclose Park, Newport, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival was originally rescheduled for June, but will now take place from 16 to 19 September.
Organisers said they were in the process of rebooking artists.
In a statement the festival said: "We're aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but whatever happens, rest assured, you'll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend."
It added that existing tickets are valid for September, and people who could not make the new dates should contact their ticket providers for a refund.
The previously announced line-up also included The Script, Jess Glynne and Carly Rae Jepsen.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.