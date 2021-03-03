Southampton set for public hire e-scooter trial scheme
- Published
A trial hire scheme for e-scooters will be held in Southampton.
The electric-powered scooters will be available for rent and use within a zone in the city centre - outside the area the e-scooter will slow and stop.
The city council said the trial will help support the council's plans to tackle climate change.
The scooters are expected to be available from 18 March. Riders must be at least 18 years old and hold a full or provisional driving licence.
Riders will be able to use the e-scooters on the same road spaces as bikes, including cycle lanes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Spots for parking and docking stations to charge the scooters are being installed for the trial in the city which is expected to run until November.
It is being led by Solent Transport and Southampton City Council with the e-scooters run by Swedish company Voi Technology Ltd.
Portsmouth City Council is also due to go ahead with its 12-month e-scooter trial later this month but plans to trial the scooters in Winchester have been scrapped.
Currently, privately-owned e-scooters are banned to use in the UK anywhere except on private land.
Trials have already begun in other areas including Bournemouth and Poole, Oxford, Slough and on the Isle of Wight.
