Covid: P&O extends halt to international holiday voyages
- Published
Cruise firm P&O has extended the halt to its international holiday voyages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Southampton-based company, which is part of the Carnival group, said it planned to run "staycation" sailings around UK coastal waters instead.
The latest round of cancellations affects over 90 planned cruises.
Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.
The short break and week-long UK summer holiday cruises will all leave from Southampton.
The company ended its cruises in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic and has not resumed any of its voyages since.
Guests with bookings on cancelled cruises will be offered credit on a future cruise or a refund.
In March 2020, the firm brought its ships back to Southampton in response to the coronavirus pandemic
The cruises ships have become an unusual tourist attraction anchored off the south coast.
