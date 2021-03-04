Basingstoke village green could be built on after council gaffe
A village green space could be threatened because of a council mistake 40 years ago, residents have warned.
The land at Lychpit, near Basingstoke, should have been transferred to council ownership when a housing estate was built in the early 1980s.
The transfer never took place and the land has recently been sold.
Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said it would "explore other options" to protect the space.
The area of open land at Broadhurst Grove has been regarded as a village green and used as a children's play area and for community events since the estate was built in the late 1970s.
Under planning legislation at the time, an agreement with the developer should have been followed by the transfer of the open space to the council.
Despite the council maintaining the area ever since, the transfer of ownership was never enacted.
Residents said when the land was put up for sale in 2019, the council reassured them it could still protect it from development under the legislation.
However, the council has since admitted the time lapsed meant that was no longer the case.
'Load of rubbish'
"After seeking specialist legal advice, the council has been advised that the section 52 agreement requiring the transfer of this open space by the owner to the council is unlikely to be successfully enforced," the authority said.
Resident Sheena Grassi said: "We were let down 40 years ago and we've been let down again. It's their fault, they need to put it right as soon as possible."
Parish councillor Gill Moore said she was "absolutely furious" at the admission.
"The council have said section 52 would protect it and they were talking a load of rubbish, they didn't know what they were talking about."
The local authority said it was looking at alternative ways of protecting the land "as a matter of urgency".
"Any proposals for the land would need to be judged against the policies of the Local Plan which protect open spaces subject to a number of criteria. The trees on site are covered by a Tree Preservation Order which prohibits their removal without the council's consent," it said.