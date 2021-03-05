Driver jailed for causing Kim Bainbridge's death in Southampton crash
- Published
A man has been jailed after admitting causing the death of a mother-of-three in a single-car crash.
Kim Bainbridge, 51, from Totton, Hampshire, died when the BMW 3 series, in which she was a passenger, crashed on Mountbatten Way Southampton in 2019.
Police said the driver, Luke Bates, 32, of Mansergh Walk, Totton, was seen fleeing the scene.
He was jailed for six years for causing death by careless driving while over the drug limit.
Hampshire Constabulary said Bates was found in the loft of an address in Totton following the crash on 30 June 2019.
He had minor injuries to his legs, arms and back.
Blood tests later found he had cannabis in his system.
Bates also pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance at a hearing at Southampton Crown Court.
He was banned for driving for seven years.
In a statement issued following her death, Ms Bainbridge's family said her three sons had been left "absolutely heartbroken following the tragic loss of their mother".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.