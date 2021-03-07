Southampton stabbing: Teenage boys arrested after attack
Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Southampton.
The 30-year-old was attacked on Friday at around 16:45 GMT in Kingsbury Road and sustained "serious injuries", police said.
Hampshire Police has arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the attack from the public while the pair remain in custody.
