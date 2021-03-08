Three homes alight in large thatch fire in Bransbury
A fire has broken out in a thatched cottage and spread to two neighbouring properties.
The blaze broke out in the terrace of four homes off Bransbury Lane in the hamlet of Bransbury, near Winchester, Hampshire shortly after 16:15 GMT.
The service said the fire involved the roof space of two of the thatched cottages and had spread to a third.
It said crews were working to protect the fourth home. Over 100 firefighters have been at the fire overnight.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one has been injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The service said three of the cottages in the terrace were "heavily involved with fire".
The chimneys of two of the cottages in The Barracks have also collapsed.
Residents from the four homes are being supported by volunteers from the British Red Cross.
A structural engineer is expected to inspect the homes later.
Bransbury Lane has been closed from the A303. People are being advised to avoid the area.
