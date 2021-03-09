Southampton park and travel hub revealed
Plans for a park and travel scheme aimed at reducing car journeys into Southampton have been revealed.
Motorists would park their vehicles at Lances Hill Car Park in Bitterne and then use bikes, e-scooters or public transport to travel to the city centre.
Southampton City Council said the scheme would "provide sustainable alternative ways to travel".
Opposition councillors have criticised a lack of public consultation across over the plans.
The six-month pilot project is expected to be start later this year, though the cost to users has not yet been revealed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Pollution fears
The Labour-led council said Lances Hill Car Park provided "a convenient location for the proposed hub".
But local residents fear it would increase traffic, pollution and anti-social behaviour.
Rebecca Tilley, from Bitterne, said: "Normally a park and ride is in the suburbs. This is a residential area."
Dan Fitzhenry, leader of the opposition, called for the whole city to be consulted.
"I understand the residents' frustration," he said, adding: "We will support them to ensure that any plans has a proper scrutiny."
The scheme comes as e-scooters are due to be launched for hire in the city, via a smartphone app, as part of a trial from 18 March.
The first in a network of park-and-ride stations across Southampton at the Bargain Farm site in Nursling has also been agreed and is due to open in summer 2022.
