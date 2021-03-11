Disabled boy's award-winning 'hero' dog Haatchi dies
An award-winning three-legged stray dog, that helped turn around the life of a boy, has died.
Haatchi, an Anatolian shepherd, was adopted following a leg and tail amputation after he was tied to a railway line and he was hit by a train.
The dog became apart of the family of Owen Howkins, from Basingstoke, who has a rare genetic condition and credits the dog with changing his life.
Haatchi earned first place in Crufts' Friends for Life category in 2013.
Owen, 15, has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which causes his muscles to be permanently tense, and uses a wheelchair.
He previously said: "I used to be scared of strangers, then Haatchi came along and now I'm not and that's how he changed my life.
"I didn't really meet many others with disabilities and felt like the odd one out, which made me really sad.
"But when I saw Haatchi and saw how strong he was, even though he only had three legs, I became stronger myself. I love him so much."
A short documentary about the pair has clocked up nearly five million views on YouTube, and Haatchi has 225,000 followers on Facebook.
Nine-year-old Haatchi, who has been with the family since 2012, died of cancer with Owen by his side on Sunday.
Following his death, Will Howkins, Owen's father, said: "The changes were amazing when we first got Haatchi; Owen went back to his bubbly self and it was lovely to see.
"But going on from there the online presence and media has benefitted other people.
"Over the last eight years we know of five people who have been correctly diagnosed with the same condition as Owen because they have seen him and Haatchi's Facebook page.
"We are constantly getting messages about the impact it has had on peoples' lives, and that is more important than what he has done for us."
