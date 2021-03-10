BBC News

Man denies trying to snatch girl, 2, out of pram in Basingstoke


image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe girl was being pushed close to Eastrop Park in Basingstoke

A man has pleaded not guilty to the attempted abduction of a two-year-old girl near a park.

Mohamed Jarboui is alleged to have tried to pull the girl out of her pushchair while she was being pushed by her mother in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The incident happened close to Eastrop Park at about 16:00 GMT on 4 February.

Mr Jarboui, 51, from Basingstoke, denied attempted child abduction when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody and will face a trial at the same court on 27 September.

